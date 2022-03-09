Women must lead India, says Modi

New Delhi, March 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon women to lead the country, recalling their contribution to the Bhakti Movement, which powered India’s struggle for Independence and mobilised masses in trying times.
Making them part of nation-building
The progress of women gives strength to empowerment of the nation. The priority is to ensure their participation in India’s development journey. Narendra Modi, PM
He made the remark while addressing women spiritual leaders in Gujarat’s Kutch for a seminar on the International Women’s Day.
“The government is working for equal participation of women and will soon start a campaign to celebrate the entry of girls into schools,” he said, adding “women should lead the nation. They are a symbol of resolve, decision-making and leadership”.
Citing the government’s decision to grant ownership of two crore houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to rural women, PM Modi said the move would strengthen them financially.
Modi said his government was mulling raising the age for women to marry to 21 years from 18 now, “considering that sons and daughters are equal”.
He further said the government had ensured dignity of women by building more than 11 crore toilets. During his address, the PM made a special mention of Kutch women who built an airstrip overnight to service the Indian Army during the 1971 India-Pakistan war after the enemy had destroyed the local airport.
