Women writers, activists seek speedy justice for Manipur assault victims

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 23

A group of women, comprising eminent writers, activists and researchers, has issued a statement demanding speedy justice for the Manipur sexual assault victims and dismissal of the N Biren Singh government.

The signatories include Anuradha Banerji of Saheli Women’s Resource Centre, New Delhi; writer-activist Farah Naqvi; activist-researcher from Coimbatore Kalyani Menon Sen; activist Kavita Krishnan; Kavita Srivastava of the People’s Union of Civil Liberties; Koninika Ray of the National Federation of Indian Women; and writer-activist from Odisha Ranjana Padhi. “We are outraged that it takes a viral video of unbelievable brutality on Kuki women of Kangpokpi district for the Manipur CM to act and for the Prime Minister to speak after 75 days of deafening silence,” the statement reads. “When the CM of a state confesses on national television to hundreds of rapes and incidents of sexual assault on his watch, it is time for him to go,” they said, seeking Biren’s resignation. — TNS

DCW chief in Imphal

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday reached riot-affected Manipur to meet women and girls affected by violence.

#Manipur