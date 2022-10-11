Won't allow 'urban Naxals' to destroy Gujarat's youth: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

For the second time this fortnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today warned the people of Gujarat against “urban Naxals” — an apparent reference to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP which is trying to make inroads in the BJP-ruled state that will go to polls later this year — telling them not to “fall for urban Naxals who have arrived in disguise”.

Caste twist in poll-bound state A video of AAP’s Gujarat convener Gopal Italia reportedly calling PM Narendra Modi neech aadmi (lowly person) and BJP’s counter-attack has sparked a new controversy in the poll-bound state with both parties accusing each other of “insulting” certain communities.

Speaking in Bharuch district after laying the foundation stone of India’s first bulk drug park, the PM said, “Urban Naxals are trying to enter the state with new appearances. They have changed their costumes. They are misleading our innocent and energetic youth into following them.

“They are setting foot from above. We will not let them destroy our young generation. We should warn our children against urban Naxals who have taken up the task of destroying the country. They are agents of foreign powers. Gujarat will not bow before them. Gujarat will destroy them,” said the PM.

At another rally in Vidyanagar in Anand, he also warned BJP workers against becoming complacent. His message was clear: Don’t assume “the Congress is silent and doing nothing”.

The term “urban Naxals” is often used by BJP leaders to describe social activists and is emerging as the BJP’s key charge against AAP in its election campaign.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, too, claimed that “urban Naxals” opposed the construction of Sardar Sarovar Dam to deprive the state and arid Kutch region of water and development, labelling Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar, whose name is doing the rounds as AAP’s CM candidate, as one.

