‘Won’t compromise’: Bombay HC judge resigns in open court

Nagpur, August 4
Justice Rohit Deo, a judge of the Bombay High Court, on Friday said he had resigned due to personal reasons.
Making the announcement in his courtroom here — the HC has a Bench at Nagpur — Justice Deo said he could not compromise on self-respect, according to a lawyer who was present. Following the announcement, the matters listed before him for the day stood discharged. “Those who are present in the court, I apologise to each one of you. I scolded you because I wanted you to improve... You all are like family to me and I am sorry to tell you that I have submitted my resignation. I can’t work against my self-respect,” Justice Deo was quoted as saying in the court by the lawyer.
Speaking to reporters later, the judge said he had quit due to personal reasons, and sent his resignation to the President.
In 2022, Justice Deo had acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case, setting aside the life imprisonment awarded to him and noting that the trial proceedings were null and void in the absence of valid sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The Supreme Court, later, stayed the order and ordered the Nagpur Bench of the High Court to hear the case afresh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby