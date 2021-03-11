Won't halt Gyanvapi mosque survey in Varanasi: Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 13
The controversy surrounding the survey of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi on Friday reached the Supreme Court, which refused to pass orders to stop it.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned before a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana a petition against a Varanasi court’s order allowing an advocate commissioner to survey the mosque. “Please grant the status quo,” Ahmadi told the Bench. “I have no idea about this case. Let me look at the papers… we will list it,” the CJI said.
