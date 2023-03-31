Won’t spare manufacturers of spurious drugs, says Mandaviya

New Delhi, March 30
Close on the heels of 18 pharmaceutical firms losing their licences for manufacturing sub-standard drugs, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday issued a stern warning to erring companies and said “spurious drug producers will not be spared”.
Mandaviya said India had nearly 10,500 pharmaceutical firms, each mandated to follow drug quality standards.
It’s Matter of public health
India has nearly 10,500 pharmaceutical firms, each mandated to follow drug quality standards. The quality of medicines are a public health issue. Pharmaceutical firms manufacturing spurious drugs will not be spared. —Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister
“The quality of medicines are a public health issue. Pharmaceutical firms manufacturing spurious drugs will not be spared,” he said.
The comments come amid an ongoing nationwide crackdown by the Centre on sub-standards medicines.
In all, 203 firms have been identified for risk-based inspections which have been underway since December 27 last year by joint teams of the Drug Controller General of India and state drug controllers.
Joint inspections are being conducted and a committee of two joint drugs controllers has been constituted to monitor the process of inspection, reporting and subsequent action, and ensure compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and rules thereunder.
The Act provides for three yearly risk-based inspection of companies, at risk of producing spurious drugs.
The action stems from the government’s urge to raise the bar for the pharmaceutical industry, currently valued at $49 billion. The Indian pharmaceutical sector is the third largest globally in terms of production by volume and 14th by value. The Indian Pharmaceutical Association estimates the industry to grow to $130 billion by 2030. Though among top 20 pharmaceutical exporting countries, India faces the challenge of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) compliance by majority firms.
