Work in teams, not silos: PM Narendra Modi to Secretaries

New Delhi, April 3
PM Narendra Modi met Secretaries to the government and asked them to work in teams rather than silos.
The meeting at PM’s official residence on Saturday evening was also attended by his Principal Secretary PK Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
Some bureaucrats red-flagged the spurt in populist announcements by states, saying such approaches could push India into a “Sri Lanka-like situation of economic unsustainability.” —
