Working for deprived, backward sections our priority: PM Modi

PTI

Guwahati, February 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that welfare of the deprived and backward sections is the Central government’s priority.

Modi, during a virtual address at the ‘Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan’ in Assam’s Barpeta district, also said special provisions have been made in the Union Budget 2023-24 to increase the interest rates on women’s savings to empower them.

The PM, draped in a white and green ‘gamosa’, said that the demand for the traditional hand towels have gone up in the last eight years.

“Lakhs of women organised under Self Help Groups (SHGs) are weaving these. Behind every ‘gamosa’ is the hard work of the women of Assam,” he said.

The month-long kirtan, which began on January 6, is being held at the Krishnaguru Sevashram.

#Assam #Narendra Modi