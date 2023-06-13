Working on getting Kohinoor back: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Days after a parliamentary committee adopted a report saying nothing prevented India from seeking the return of Kohinoor diamond and other antiquities that were removed prior to Independence, the government on Monday said the matter of Kohinoor’s restitution was under consideration.

“The matter is under consideration,” Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said, responding to a query on Kohinoor in the light of official data that only 13 stolen idols were returned to India prior to 2014, while 231 stolen antiquities had been retrieved since 2014 after PM Modi took charge.

Meghwal said the government had read the committee’s report and was “considering the matter (of retrieving Kohinoor)”.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in its report titled “Heritage Theft—The Illegal Trade on Indian Antiquities and the Challenges of Retrieving and Safeguarding our Tangible Cultural Heritage”, has urged the government to work harder to return Kohinoor, which is part of the crown jewels of the UK.

Sources told The Tribune that during deliberations, Union Secretary (Legal Affairs) Niten Chandra informed the panel that the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property provided room to signatory nations to strike special agreements for restitution of precious heritage.