Working on revival of BSNL, MTNL: Government

Tribune News Service

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the BSNL and MTNL were in such poor shape when the NDA government assumed power in 2014 that it would take a while to get the public sector companies back on rails. Vaishnaw said work was underway to strengthen them through the allocation of 4G and 5G spectrum to BSNL. TNS

1,400 CAPF men facing criminal charges

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said as many as 1,439 personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were facing criminal charges while 181 others were facing allegations of corruption. TNS

Maoist influence restricted to 46 districts

Noting that the cases related to Naxal violence have come down by 70 per cent in the past 10 years, MoS for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said in the RS that the geographical influence of Maoists have now been confined to 46 districts in 2021 in the country, a sharp reduction from 96 such districts in 10 states in 2010. TNS

Tribunals in Assam declared 1.43 L as foreigners

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the tribunals operating in Assam have declared 1,43,466 persons as foreigners so far and 329 of them were deported to their countries of origin.

