World community should focus on globally coordinated policies to face complex, interlinked challenges: Tomar

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on the first day of 1st International Financial Architecture Group Meeting in Chandigarh on Monday.



PTI

Chandigarh, January 30

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said the world community should lay greater emphasis on globally coordinated policies and actions to deal with complex challenges which are deeply interlinked and are not defined by borders alone.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's interest will be safeguarded in the G20 meetings, Tomar said while responding to a question on the issue of farm subsidies being extended to the agriculture sector in the country.

Asked whether India will defend the continuation of farm subsidies in G20 meetings, Tomar said, “in the G20 (meetings), there will also be a discussion on global challenges and how to safeguard India's interest, you all can be sure in this matter under the leadership of Narendra Modi.” Tomar, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, was speaking to the media after the inauguration of the two-day G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting here.

He further said the issue of climate change will also be discussed in the G20 meeting while noting that the world is concerned and serious about the issue of climate change.

“It is right that the maximum impact of climate change is going to be on the agriculture sector,” he said, adding that India was trying to develop new crops which can survive the challenges of climate change in future.

Tomar along with Minister of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras inaugurated the meeting.  Around 100 delegates from G20 countries, invitee nations and international organisations are participating in the meeting which commenced on Monday.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, Tomar said it was a proud moment for the citizens of the country that India is chairing the G20 meet this year and that the country was well aware of the responsibilities that come with it. 

"The world today is faced with a number of complex challenges, which are deeply interlinked and are not defined by borders alone. The challenges being faced are global in nature and require global solutions. Therefore, the world community today needs to lay greater emphasis on globally coordinated policies and actions," said Tomar.

The minister further stressed that there was also a need for a renewed trust in multilateralism.

Fully committed to democracy and multilateralism, the country is ready to showcase not only multidimensional development but also universally recognized strength, he said.

Tomar said that at the recently held World Economic Forum meeting, India was described as a 'bright spot' in a fragile world and India's commitment to climate goals and return to the post-Covid growth path was praised by all. India is ready to fulfill the responsibility given to it, he said adding, "We will be happy to share the template of our successful growth model and we are also open to learning from everyone as well. Through our priorities and outcomes this year, we want to seek practical global solutions through dialogue and discussion. In doing so, we will also take a keen interest in raising voices of developing countries." "We cannot leave anyone behind now. Through G20's inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive agenda, we aim to reveal the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'." India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1, 2022. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Speaking about G20's contribution in recent years in providing assistance to the most vulnerable and low-income developing countries, Tomar said steps taken to address the rising insecurity of the debt are particularly noteworthy.

The growing pace of these efforts will continue with India's presidency in 2023, he said adding that at the same time, the group would take advantage of its good position to consider how "we can redesign global and financial governance." Under the chairmanship of India, the group will seek to explore how multilateral development banks, the principal agents of development, can be better equipped to meet the global challenges of the 21st century, he said.

Food Processing Industries Minister Paras, in his inaugural address, said India's efforts will be to facilitate constructive dialogue, share knowledge and work together towards the collective aspiration for a secure, peaceful and prosperous world.

He said the Indian presidency of G20 has the responsibility to build the progress made so far and ensure that the international financial architecture remains well equipped to meet challenges it faces today and provide maximum support to vulnerable groups.

In the G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting, participants will discuss ways to enhance the stability and cohesion of the global financial architecture and how to make it fit to address the global challenges of the 21st century.

The meeting will also focus on exploring ways to provide maximum support to poor and vulnerable countries.  

 

