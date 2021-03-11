World Environment Day: 10 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol achieved; 27 lakh tonne carbon emissions will be cut, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that India has achieved the goal of ten per cent ethanol-blending in petrol five months ahead of the deadline and this milestone will hugely serve the larger national goal of net zero emissions.

“You will be happy to learn that India has achieved the goal of ten per cent ethanol-blending in petrol five months ahead of time. This percentage blending was only 1.5 pc in 2014,” the PM announced at “Save the Soil” event organised by Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Vigyan Bhavan today to mark the World Environment Day.

A momentous milestone!!



Deeply privileged to be present as PM @narendramodi Ji makes this momentous announcement in his address at the #SaveTheSoil Session on crafting a #ConsciousPlanet hosted by @SadhguruJV Ji. #OnlyOnePlanet#Ethanol10Percent pic.twitter.com/f7aRAgvslk — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 5, 2022

The PM counted three direct benefits of the development, the top being reduction of 27 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions over eight years, followed by saving of Rs 41000 crore worth of foreign exchange and Rs 40,600 crore worth of income generation of farmers.

“I congratulate the people, the farmers and oil companies for this feat,” said the PM.