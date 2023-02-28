World has taken note of our firmness: External Affairs Minister

New Delhi, February 27
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar once again asserted that the world had taken note of how India had reacted to the Uri and Balakot incidents and the manner in which it had countered Chinese aggression. He also said until the border issue was resolved, ties with Beijing would not be normal.
China challenge
PM Modi deployed forces at this great height in very difficult conditions in the middle of Covid, and then took this challenge (military confrontation with China) head on. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
Dwelling on the change in capabilities in dealing with terrorism under the Modi government while delivering a talk in Hyderabad, he said: “We were completely preoccupied with the Covid challenge. Please appreciate the enormity of what PM Modi did. He deployed forces at this great height in very difficult conditions in the middle of Covid, and then took this challenge (military confrontation with China) head on.”
He further said: “We were not so effective and determined before, we had occasions when we sent them unprepared. But now, whoever is sent is fully equipped and supported.”
