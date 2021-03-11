World Health Assembly: India’s Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan named chair of key panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

India’s Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed chair of the crucial Committee B of the World Health Assembly (WHA).

WHA has been tasked with reviewing pandemic preparedness budget of the global body, among other things.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was established to promote health and ease the burden of diseases worldwide. It takes direction for its goals and priorities from 194 member-states.

Each year, the WHA has a long and complex list of health challenges and responses to review.

It functions through two types of committees: Committee A and Committee B.

Committee A meets to debate upon technical and health matters.

This year, Committee A has listed critical issues to discuss during 75th WHA, including pandemic preparedness and response, amendment in international health regulations, 2005, WHO’s work in health emergency, global strategy for HIV, TB, viral hepatitis and eradication of polio, immunisation agenda, 2030, infection prevention and control, and human resources for health.

Committee B primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the WHO.

This year, Committee B will discuss and prepare reports on many important issues which includes health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including east Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, budget for WHO for the year 2022-2023, prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organisational issues and audit report of the WHO.