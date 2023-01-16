World Health Organisation revises Covid norms, cuts isolation period

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revised Covid guidelines, saying patients can be discharged from isolation early if their rapid antigen test results are negative.

“Without testing, the new norms suggest 10 days of isolation from the day of the onset of symptoms. Earlier, WHO had advised that patients be discharged 10 days after the onset of symptoms, plus at least three more days since their symptoms had subsided,” it said.

For those who test positive for Covid, but do not have any symptoms, WHO now suggests five days of isolation in the absence of testing, compared to 10 days previously.