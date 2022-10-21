World looking to India for new era of sustainability: UN chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said the world could count on India to help usher in a new era of sustainability. He, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the “Mission LiFE” movement in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar town.

“Let us count on India as it is going to assume the G20 presidency to help usher in a new era of sustainability in line with its history and culture,” said Guterres.

Guterres also wanted developed countries to follow through on their commitments to provide meaningful financial and technological support to countries such as India throughout this transition. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said “reduce, reuse and recycle” should be the mantra for sustainable development.

The PM is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, primarily to launch the “Mission LiFE” with Guterres in Kevadia and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth more than Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara, Tapi district.

He also laid the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

The action plan — a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as a climate-friendly behaviour — along with the logo and the tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were also launched by Modi and Guterres at Kevadia.

Pointing out that the launch was taking place before the Statue of Unity, a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the PM said, “The world’s largest statue will be a source of inspiration in achieving the targets.”

Modi said the prevailing notion was that climate change was an issue left to the government or international organisations. “People are experiencing the effects of climate change in their surroundings. In the past few decades, unexpected calamities have been witnessed. This makes it clear that climate change goes beyond just policy-making,” he noted. Earlier, the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with Guterres at Kevadia.

Guterres also visited the Sun Temple at Modhera village in Mehsana district. PM Modi and Guterres paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia. Addressing the gathering, the PM said India was like a second home for the UN Secretary General and he had visited India several times before. He also referred to Guterres’ ancestral connections with Goa.

