 World returning to Ayurveda after trying various treatments: PM Modi : The Tribune India

World returning to Ayurveda after trying various treatments: PM Modi

PM virtually inaugurates Goa-based All India Institute of Ayurveda, Ghaziabad-based National Institute of Unani Medicine, and Delhi-based National Institute of Homeopathy from Goa

World returning to Ayurveda after trying various treatments: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, December 11, 2022. PTI



PTI

Panaji, December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world tried various treatment styles and is returning to the ancient treatment methods of Ayurveda.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the Goa-based All India Institute of Ayurveda, Ghaziabad-based National Institute of Unani Medicine, and Delhi-based National Institute of Homeopathy from Goa.

Modi arrived in the coastal state this afternoon to address the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo. Representatives from more than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress.

“The world has tried many treatment methods and now it is returning to the ancient way of Ayurveda. Ayurveda not only talks about physical health but about overall wellness,” he said.

Expressing happiness that more than 30 countries have accepted Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system, the prime minister said we should spread it to more countries and give recognition to Ayurveda.

The prime minister said the Ayush industry has grown from Rs 20,000 crore eight years (in 2014 when he assumed the office of PM) ago to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

“The global market is growing further and we should try to benefit from undertaking medicinal plantation,” he said, adding it will generate more employment.

He also underlined the need for evidence-based generation of the database for Ayurveda which will fulfil the parameters of modern science.

“Modern science and treatment rely on the evidence-based database. The Ayurveda sectors need to generate such a database. The Union government’s Ayush Portal already has some 40,000 research studies uploaded,” he said.

The prime minister said during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 150 specific research studies were submitted to the ministry.

He announced the country will have a National AYUSH Research Consortium soon.

Modi said Ayurveda and Yoga tourism is possible in a state like Goa and the inauguration of the All India Institute of Ayurveda could be one of the steps in that direction.

Speaking on the occasion, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the visionary and dynamic leadership of the prime minister has taken the Ayurveda sector to new heights.

Sonowal said the PM has brought a huge transformation in the Ayush sector and added the WAC has received huge success due to the positive response from India and abroad.

He said the global centre for traditional medicine is being set up in Gujarat.

“It would be ‘AYUSH ka amrit mahotsav’”, he added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal will have 50 per cent reservation in seats for Goans.

He said the AYUSH ministry is commissioning projects worth thousands of crores of rupees on a single day.

The chief minister announced Goa will have a separate department of AYUSH which will be dedicated towards AYUSH doctors.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

2
Trending

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares images with his two pregnant wives; netizens are not happy

3
Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

4
Himachal

Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony

5
Himachal

Ordinary worker image, loyalty to Gandhis helps Sukhwinder Sukhu pip a royal in Himachal CM race

6
Comment

A year without Toni

7
Chandigarh

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

8
Himachal

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

9
FIFA 2022

Morocco beats Portugal to become first ever African country to reach semis

10
Himachal

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meeting: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meeting: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

‘I also urge Centre to implement such beneficial schemes thr...

Himachal Pradesh CM oath-taking LIVE updates: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take oath shortly; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka reach Shimla

Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony

Mukesh Agnihotri was administered the oath as the deputy chi...

Russia welcomes India’s decision not to joint oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels

Russia welcomes India’s decision not to join oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels

In 2021, bilateral trade between Russia and India increased ...

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding;...

Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab’s Bathinda

Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab's Bathinda

The deceased identified as Madhu Goyal and her son as Vikas ...


Cities

View All

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

19K property tax defaulters of last fiscal to get MC notices

Begging menace goes unchecked

RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

Fire breaks out in house, 4 injured

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

Days after MCD defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

Days after MCD defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

‘Sulli Deals’ case: Delhi LG grants sanction to prosecute main accused

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies