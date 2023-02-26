World sees India as bright spot but Congress leaders claim country has been ruined: BJP

New Delhi, February 26
Leader after leader at the Congress plenary session claimed that India has been ruined even though the world projected the country as a bright spot, the BJP said on Sunday targeting the opposition party.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.
Today, India is a bright star. Irrespective of their negative politics, the world has realised the potential of India.— BJP (@BJP4India) February 26, 2023
Therefore, Rahul Gandhi should not worry about India.
- Dr. @sambitswaraj
Referring to his remark at the Congress meet about instilling love for tricolour in the youth of Kashmir, Patra said Gandhi acknowledged what the Narendra Modi government has achieved in Jammu and Kashmir.
The 85th plenary session of the Congress is being held in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
The BJP spokesperson also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the questioning of its leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case.
"AAP leaders cannot hide their corruption through event management," he said.
Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office for questioning, after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.
Patra also said the level of language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by AAP leaders was "abysmally low". "This is despicable," he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...