World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move

New Delhi, November 20
India today called as “historic” the deal on fund to address loss and damage due to climate change-induced disasters, saying “the world has waited far too long for this”. At the same time, making an intervention in the closing plenary session of COP27, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the world should not burden farmers with mitigation (reducing emissions of greenhouse gases) responsibilities.
“We congratulate you on your untiring efforts to evolve a consensus. The world has waited far too long for this,” Yadav said, addressing the Egyptian presidency.
On the establishment of a four-year work programme on climate action in agriculture and food security, Yadav said agriculture, the mainstay of livelihood of millions of small farmers, would be hard hit from climate change. “We should not burden them with mitigation responsibilities. Indeed, India has kept mitigation in agriculture out of its NDCs (national plans to achieve Paris Agreement goals of limiting warming to 1.5 degree Celsius),” he said.
