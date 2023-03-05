World's first bamboo crash barrier

Tribune News Service

The world’s first 200-m-long bamboo crash barrier has been installed on the Vani-Warora highway, Vidarbha, Maharashtra

The recycling value of the bamboo barrier is 50-70 per cent, whereas that of steel barrier is 30-50 per cent

The bamboo species used in the making of the barrier is Bambusa Balcoa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene.