 World’s first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster : The Tribune India

World’s first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster

The vaccine was earlier approved as a primary dose schedule in September

World’s first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Makers of the world’s first intranasal Covid 19 shot, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, on Monday announced that the vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above, in India, for heterologous booster doses.

The vaccine was earlier approved as a primary dose schedule in September.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phases I, II and III clinical trials with successful results.

“iNCOVACC has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries. It was developed in partnership with Washington University, St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy,” the company said in a statement.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech.

Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India, through the Department of Biotechnology’s, COVID Suraksha Programme.

Krishna Ella, Chairman of Bharat Biotech said, “iNCOVACC is an intranasal vaccine for the primary 2-dose schedule, and heterologous booster dose. This is a great achievement for us and the global scientific community to enable nasal administration of COVID vaccines. Despite the lack of demand for COVID vaccines, we continued product development in intranasal vaccines to ensure that we are well-prepared with platform technologies for future infectious diseases.”

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule, and as heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered COVID vaccines in India.

Immunogenicity was evaluated through serum neutralizing antibodies by PRNT assays and serum IgG’s through ELISA’s.

To evaluate the vaccine, taken through the intranasal route, IgA’s were evaluated by ELISA in serum and saliva.

Evaluation was also carried out for ability iNCOVACC to elicit responses against the ancestral and omicron variants.

Rajesh Gokhale, union biotechnology secretary said, “The DCGI’s approval of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC® (BBV154) to be used as a heterologous booster dose against currently available COVID-19 vaccines is a moment of great pride for our country.”

Dual benefit

iNCOVACC has the double benefit of enabling faster development of variant-specific vaccines and easy nasal delivery that enables mass immunisation to protect from emerging variants of concern.

It promises to become an important tool in mass vaccinations during pandemics and endemics. With the receipt of this approval, launch dates, pricing and availability will be announced in due course of time.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

2
Delhi

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

3
Punjab

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

4
Punjab

No NOC for former Punjab ADGP’s farmhouse, but nod to eco-tourism project

5
Diaspora

Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

7
FIFA 2022

Brussels sees riots after Morocco beat Belgium at World Cup

8
Patiala

Patiala: Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

9
Himachal

Shoddy work, bridge in Manali dismantled

10
Diaspora

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

World’s first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster

World’s first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster

The vaccine was earlier approved as a primary dose schedule ...

Shradha murder case: Van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

Police detain two attackers, seize their weapons; video of p...

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...

Called by terrorist’s name, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

University suspends professor, starts probe

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 22 pieces

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Farmer body KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Amritsar: Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

Sucha Singh Langah cleans utensils on Day 1 of 'tankhah'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

Sector-22 connecting passages in poor shape; Chandigarh MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula zila parishad poll

Leopard scare at Zirakpur village

Shradha murder case: Van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

AIIMS server remains down for sixth day; no ransom demand, say Delhi police

Gurugram police arrest man for raping minor daughter

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop his girlfriend's body

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar Development Authority rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Ludhiana's Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

Patiala: Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Patiala: Man held with 5K banned pills