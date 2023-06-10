World’s most expensive mango ‘Miyazaki’ worth whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg showcased in West Bengal’s Siliguri

ANI

Siliguri (West Bengal), June 10

World’s most expensive mango ‘Miyazaki’ priced at around Rs 2.75 lakh per kg in the International market was showcased in the seventh edition of Siliguri’s three-day-long Mango Festival.

The festival kicked off on June 9 at a mall in Siliguri organised by Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS), with Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT).

More than 262 varieties of mangoes will be displayed at the festival and 55 growers from nine districts of West Bengal participated in the festival.

Some of the varieties on display are Alphonso, Langra, Amrapali, Suryapuri, Ranipasand, Laxmanbhog, Fajli, Bira, Sindu, Himsagar, Kohitoor and others.

The Miyazaki mango production was started in California in the year of 1940. Later it was brought into Japan’s Miyazaki city and thus got its name Miyazaki mango.

Recently Indian growers mostly from Bengal have started growing the variety in their gardens. It is also known as ‘Red Sun’ and in Bengali ‘Surja Dim’ (Red egg). The mango is popular for its nutrients, taste, colour and sugar content.

#West Bengal