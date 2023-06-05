 Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan : The Tribune India

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Asks not to spread fake news amid reports of her distancing from protest

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. File Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have resumed their duties in the Railways, a spokesman of the Northern Railways have confirmed. The protesting wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Saturday evening.

A spokesman of the Northern Railways said: “Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh resumed her work with the Northern Railways last week, days after the protesting wrestlers were evicted from Jantar Mantar in Delhi, ” adding that, "Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat too have joined work".

Reacting to the news of calling off her protest after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Sakshi tweeted: "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news".

Soon after the news of Sakshi's backing down from the protest went viral, Bajrang Punia tweeted: "The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us.

We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served ???? #WrestlerProtest"

Bajrang, Sakshi along with fellow Olympian and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment charge against seven wrestlers, including one minor.

The Delhi Police on April 28 had registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh at the Connaught Place police station, including one on the basis of a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that entails a prison term of up to seven years on conviction.

The FIRs registered following a Supreme Court order have charged him under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A) and stalking (354D), that are punishable with jail terms of two-three years.

Some of the complainants also alleged that Singh made advances to seek "sexual favours", promising to help them in their careers.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him.

