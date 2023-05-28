 Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed : The Tribune India

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining areas

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with farmers at the Ghazipur border to join wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi, on Sunday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 28

Scores of farmers led by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait were on Sunday stopped by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border as they tried to enter the national capital to take part in a protest called by agitating wrestlers outside the new Parliament building.

Permission for the protest has not given to the wrestlers who have been on a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexually harassing women grapplers.

"All others (farmers) have been stopped (by the police). We will sit here for now and decide what to do next," Tikait, who had spearheaded the anti-farm law protests, said after being stopped by the police at the heavily fortified Ghazipur border.

Heated arguments erupted between security personnel and farmers, who tried to break barricades to enter Delhi amid heavy police presence.

A senior police officer said the Ghazipur border has now been closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the farmers' entry into the national capital.

There were traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining areas, and the officer said that necessary traffic diversions have been made. In the wake of the call for 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' by the protesting wrestlers, elaborate security arrangements with multiple layers of barricades and pickets were put in place at the Delhi borders to ensure there is no disturbance on the day of the inaugural ceremony of New Parliament building.     There was also heavy police deployment at every route especially those leading towards the New Delhi area.

  Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deependra Pathak, who was at Jantar Mantar where wrestlers have been on a sit-in since last month, said that Delhi Police has made elaborate and tight security arrangements across the national capital, strategic locations and its bordering areas and would ensure that law and order is maintained. 

"Any attempt to create disturbance in the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be dealt with very politely and firmly. I request our respected athletes not to do any such thing today," he said.

Pathak also said that the police will not allow anyone to indulge in any anti-national activities on such an important day and will deal with any situation in a professional manner.

Strict vigil was being kept on all Delhi borders entry points with police carrying out checking of vehicles.

  The Delhi Police had filed two FIRs including one under POCSO Act against WFI president  and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has denied all the charges.  

 

#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #rakesh tikait

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

2
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

3
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

4
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

5
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

6
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

7
Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Himachal government de-notifies 90 schools

9
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

10
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video talking about new Parliament building with his voice-over, look how PM Modi reacts

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

SAD, SGPC flay I&B Ministry's move to 'stop' Punjabi bulletins from Delhi, Chandigarh centres

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

To support wrestlers, Punjab women farm activists leave for Delhi

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot