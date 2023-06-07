 Wrestlers’ protest: Is BJP worried about perceptions impacting electoral prospects in Jat-dominated areas? : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Wrestlers’ protest: Is BJP worried about perceptions impacting electoral prospects in Jat-dominated areas?

After Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur meets wrestlers, Congress slams BJP, says “nation is watching”

Wrestlers’ protest: Is BJP worried about perceptions impacting electoral prospects in Jat-dominated areas?

Sports lovers and supporters holding a protest to express solidarity with wrestlers. PTI Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 7

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia today met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur who late last night tweeted that the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues” and that “he had once again invited the wrestlers for the same.”

The meeting came after Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia “held talks” with Home Minister Amit Shah, though some media reports claimed that the MHA “denied any such meeting took place”.

Wrestlers are demanding the arrest of BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Congress today accused the government of trying to “suppress the voices” of female wrestlers who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan , saying that it will have to pay a heavy price for “protecting” him as the "nation was watching".

Is BJP worried?

The meeting today indicates the ruling partywants the stalemate with protesting wrestlers to end, and fast.

Apparently, the party leadership feels that the optics of protesting wrestlers are generating perceptions that may harm their prospects in the three Hindi heartland states where the elections are due later this year—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The fact that these wrestlers come from the Jat community is another key factor.

The community is dominant in many parts of north India—Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi—and has the potential to affect many Lok Sabha seats there. They may be based in different states but members of the community share family links and what is known as ‘roti-beti karishta’.

Also, after Narendra Modi government’s U-turn on the three farm laws and the resulting success in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP leaders believe the party has managed to mend relations that deteriorated after the farmers’ agitation. After the 2016 agitation for reservation in jobs by Jats in Haryana, the BJP has been cautious with the 'khap’ leadership and wants to continue with that.

Sources say the leadership also wants to dispel notions that the BJP leadership is arrogant, does not believe in finding solutions, that it allows problems fester and then do a U-turn when things get out of control.

Another reason that the BJP wants to settle this issue is to cement the faith regarding the safety of women. Observers say the assurance of zero tolerance on crimes against women by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added to the factors thatled theparty returning to powerin the state in the last elections.

Women’s safety has been a major issue in UP since the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the BJP does not want the notion—that the BJP overlooked the safety of 'behen-beti' for the sake of a 'bahubali'—to take root ahead of 2024.

BJP’s ‘powerful’ Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan in his capacity of chief of the WFI are grave.

The BJP believes that even though the concerns of the wrestlers have been “largely addressed and law enforcement agencies are examining their complaints”, the opposition, particularly the Congress, is “politicising the issue for political gains”.

At the same time, however, the BJP seems to be facing the proverbial Catch-22 situation regarding Brij Bhushan ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Party’s fortunes are influenced by Uttar Pradesh—the state that sends as many as 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and is often termed as the path to power in Delhi. Brij Bhushan is one of the BJP’s 62 MPs who represent the state in the current Lok Sabha.

66-year-old Brij Bhushan belongs to the group of politicians in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, especially from eastern and northeastern parts of UP, popularly referred as ‘bahubalis’. Though mostly, he has been in the BJP, Brij Bhushan contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2009 general elections.

Brij Bhushan has been associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and was also named in the Babri demolition case, according to his election affidavit.

However the six-time MP at one point also had 38 cases against him under various charges, including theft, rioting, murder, criminal intimidation, attempt to murder, kidnapping, etc.

Notably, Brij Bhusan in an interview in 2022 admitted to having committed a murder. “Mere Jeevan mein mere haath se ek hatya hui hai. Log kuchh bhi kahen, maine ek hatya ki hai (I have committed one murder in my life. Whatever people may say, I have committed one murder)”, he was quoted as saying.

#Amit Shah #Anurag Thakur #Bajrang Punia #BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

2
Trending

Girl watches ‘The Kerala Story’ with BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, elopes with Muslim lover later

3
Nation

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

4
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

5
Delhi

AIIMS thwarts malware attack, no impact on patient services

6
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

7
Haryana

Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

8
Nation

Upper caste villagers in MP pelt stones after Dalit groom sits on mare for wedding rituals

9
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

10
Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney launches fund for Punjabi students in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

Government had invited wrestlers for talks

Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP

Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike

The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...

Dreaded criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court by ‘lawyer’

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

Jeeva, an alleged aide of gangster-politican Mukhtar Ansari,...

India, US launch strategic trade dialogue ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit

Ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit, India and US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Modi will visit US from June 21 to 24


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Ghallughara Divas: Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

Sunny Deol's absence from Gurdaspur constituency may hit BJP hard in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP Kirron Kher, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Chandigarh: Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

Cabinet nod to metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Gurugram’s Cyber City

PM Modi degree defamation case: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh told to appear before court on July 13

After kidnapping bid on two students, JNU bars entry of outside vehicles post 10 pm

Centre gives clearance to Delhi Education Minister Atishi for UK visit

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges start 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Jalandhar: 2 Dalit students not 'allowed' to take LLB exam

Canada accepts TOEFL under Student Direct Stream scheme

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

DA case: Punjab Vigilance Bureau assesses value of Vijay Inder Singla's properties

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA