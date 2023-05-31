Wrestlers’ protest: Tikait announces 'mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday

Muzaffarnagar, May 31
BKU leader Naresh Tikait said a 'mahapanchayat' will be held in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Tikait, the head of Balyan khap, on Tuesday night said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.
On a drama-filled Tuesday, some of India's best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river, but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.
Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har ki Pauri on Tuesday to protest the inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.
However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes there, they returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take such an extreme step.
Tikait said several representatives of different khaps and their heads hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi will be participating in the mahapanchayat to decide the next course of action in the wrestlers’ protest.
On May 28, Delhi Police had detained the wrestlers and filed FIRs against them for violation of law and order.
