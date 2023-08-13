X suspends account of NewsClick portal

PTI

New Delhi: Micro-blogging website X (formerly called Twitter) has suspended the account of NewsClick, days after allegations of the portal peddling Chinese propaganda surfaced. tns

Explore ways to restore Internet in Manipur: HC

Imphal: The Manipur HC has asked the state government to find ways to provide mobile Internet services to people. The Internet services were blocked after ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

