X suspends account of NewsClick portal

New Delhi: Micro-blogging website X (formerly called Twitter) has suspended the account of NewsClick, days after allegations of the portal peddling Chinese propaganda surfaced. tns
Explore ways to restore Internet in Manipur: HC
Imphal: The Manipur HC has asked the state government to find ways to provide mobile Internet services to people. The Internet services were blocked after ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...