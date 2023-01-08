Y20 summit to discuss innovation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

The government has announced the themes for the Youth20 (Y20) summit that is part of the engagement groups of the upcoming G20 summit.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched the themes of the Y20 summit, logo and website at a curtain-raiser in New Delhi. The Y20 will bring together civil societies, parliamentarians, think tanks, women, the youth, labour, businesses and researchers of the G20 countries.

Thakur spoke about the themes of the Y20 summit — Future of Work: Industry 4.0; Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War; Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance and Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

On the Y20 summit, Thakur said, “The future of the world economy and humanity rests in the hands today’s youth, who are born into a digital, globalised and constantly evolving world filled with uncertainty, immense pace, potential and limitless possibilities.”