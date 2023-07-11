Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

PTI

New Delhi, July 11

The Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, officials said on Tuesday.

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 206.28 metres by 6 am on Tuesday with Haryana releasing more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.

It is expected that the river will rise to 206.65 metres by Tuesday afternoon, before gradually subsiding.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.

He had said the evacuation of people from low-lying areas will start once the river breaches the 206-metre mark.

An official from East Delhi district said the evacuation process began on Monday night after floodwaters entered some areas.

"Only those living in the affected areas have been shifted to camps on higher grounds," he said.

According to the irrigation and flood control department, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage had shot up to the 3 lakh cusec mark on Monday.