Yamuna threatens Taj Mahal in Agra

Agra, July 18
The Yamuna flowing alongside the Taj Mahal in Agra rose to 152 metres on Tuesday to lap the compound walls of the 17th-century white marble monument.
The last time the river reached the walls of the Taj Mahal was 45 years ago in 1978. CWC data recorded the river’s highest flood level that year at 154.76 metres.
