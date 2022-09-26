 Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further : The Tribune India

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

The Delhi flood control room says the water level crossed the warning mark at 1am on Monday and rose to 204.7 by 8am

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Photo for representation

PTI

New Delhi, September 26

The water level in the Yamuna here breached the warning mark of 204.5 metres on Monday following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas and is expected to rise further in the next two days, officials said.

The Delhi flood control room said the water level crossed the warning mark at 1am on Monday and rose to 204.7 by 8am.

It reported a discharge rate of 2,95,212 cusecs at 6am from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, which is the highest so far this monsoon season. The flow rate was 2,57,970 at 7am.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusecs, but the discharge increases after heavy rain in the catchment areas. The water discharged from the barrage normally takes two to three days to reach the national capital.

Authorities have not issued a flood alert yet.

Announcements are being made to caution people living in low-lying areas near the river banks about a further increase in the water level, East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said.

"The water level is predicted to touch the 206-metre mark by Wednesday. A food alert will be issued when it crosses the danger mark of 205.3 metres," he said.

Incessant rains have battered parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and north Uttar Pradesh over the last few days.

The catchment of the Yamuna river system covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding. They are home to around 37,000 people.

The Yamuna had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on August 12, following which around 7,000 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas near the river banks. 

#monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Himachal

Chakki bridge connecting Punjab and Himachal closed again after pillar protection crates washed away

3
Trending

‘Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi’: Falguni Pathak reacts to Neha Kakkar’s version of ‘Maine payal hai chhankai’, latter responds with cryptic post

4
Haryana

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana; farmers wary

5
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

6
Nation

6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru

7
Nation

Kerala Onam lottery winner regrets winning Rs 25-crore top prize; here is why

8
World

Putin's mobilization, referendum decision influenced by Xi Jinping, says ex Russian advisor Andrei Illarionov

9
Himachal

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

10
Nation

Draft post-mortem report says Ankita Bhandari died due to drowning; family refuses to conduct last rites

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...

Row over Assam Chief Minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case

Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...

Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested for attempt to murder

Smugglers’ gang with links to Pak busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

Unique feast in offing at Zirakpur as 32 women set to stage Ramlila

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Bollywood celebrities perform full dress rehearsals for Lav Kush Ramlila at New Delhi’s Red Fort

South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Jalandhar administration offers Rs 10K help to runner Rachna Kumari

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Potholed Dhandari flyover in Ludhiana poses threat

Incessant rain throws life out of gear

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala