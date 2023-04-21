Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela dies at 74

Tribune News Service

Mumbai: Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife, died on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital. She was 74. Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. Yash Raj Films said in a statement the last rites took place at 11 am. PTI

India on the rise as never before: V-P

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said eclipse of the once-flourishing “lucrative industry of power brokers” has enabled civil servants to unleash their energy and work without fear or favour. “India is on the rise as never before and the rise is unstoppable, as the country has now become the global destination of opportunities and investment because of the effective implementation of affirmative initiatives and policies,” he said.