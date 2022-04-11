Yechury re-elected CPM gen secy for third term

PTI

Kannur: Sitaram Yechury was re-elected CPM general secretary for the third consecutive term here on Sunday. The CPM also selected 17-member politburo and 85-member central committee. PTI

Mahara is U’khand Cong chief, Arya CLP leader

New Delhi: Karan Mahara has been appointed Uttarakhand Congress chief. Yashpal Arya, who rejoined Congress after switching to BJP, has been named CLP leader and Bhuwan Chander Kapri his deputy. TNS

Man killed in Ram Navami violence in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A man was killed in a communal clash in Khambhat (Gujarat) during a Ram Navami procession. In MP’s Khargone, curfew was clamped in three areas after similar violence.