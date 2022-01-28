Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya dies by suicide

PTI

Bengaluru, January 28

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya VY allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her Vasant Nagar flat on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the reason behind the extreme step taken by the 30-year-old doctor working at a private hospital was not known immediately.

Soundarya, daughter of the BJP leader's second daughter Padmavathi, was married to Neeraj S, a doctor in the same hospital, in 2018, police said.

On Friday morning, Neeraj left for work at around 8 am and it is suspected that she ended her life two hours later.

The matter came to light when the maid came to the house and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain.

She informed Neeraj, who too called her on phone but there was no response, the police said, adding, the door was then opened by force.

The body was later shifted to the Bowring Hospital where the post-mortem was performed.

Learning about the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some ministers, and senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa's house to console the bereaved family members, BJP sources said. — PTI

