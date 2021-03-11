Yes Bank scam: CBI brings builder to Delhi

New Delhi: The CBI has brought Mumbai-based realty group ABIL chairman Avinash Bhosale, who was arrested earlier in connection with an alleged corruption case involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL, to Delhi for questioning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...