Yogi Adityanath calls on PM Narendra Modi, discusses new UP Cabinet

New Delhi, March 13

Setting in motion the process of the government formation in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Yogi Adityanath today met the BJP leadership, including PM Narendra Modi, to discuss the names in the new Cabinet and other issues.

After a meeting that lasted close to two hours, PM Modi tweeted that he congratulated Adityanath on the “the historic victory in the UP elections” and praised him for working “tirelessly” for the past five years to “fulfil the aspirations of the people”.

“In the past five years, he (Adityanath) worked tirelessly to fulfil the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development,” PM Modi said after the meeting.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for his “guidance”, Adityanath termed him the world’s “most popular” politician, the “architect of ‘self-reliant India’” who envisaged the concept of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat”.

Adityanath earlier called on BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh to discuss the contours of the new Council of Ministers, the sources said. Amid speculations that Adityanath and his new Cabinet may take oath after Holi (March 18), they said discussions were held keeping the caste equation and 2024 Lok Sabha poll in mind. — TNS

