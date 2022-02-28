Yogi Adityanath govt has added 40% to state’s debt: P Chidambaram

Lucknow, February 27
Asking the people to think about what they are voting for, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the Yogi Adityanath model of government has made the state poorer and added 40 per cent to the state’s debt.
He said the Congress’ slogan “Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon” has added a new dimension to the goal of gender equality in elections.
“What are you voting for?” Chidambaram sought to know from the people, and said Adityanath’s model of governance is a mix of “authoritarianism, fanning religious hatred, perpetuating caste enmity, police excesses and gender violence”.
“This model has made the state poorer and kept a majority of UP people poor,” he said, adding that the state’s total outstanding debt is over Rs 6.62 lakh crore. He said the neo-natal mortality rate in UP was 35.7 and infant mortality rate 50.4 — all above the national average. —
