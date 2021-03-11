Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for second stage of Ram temple construction

PTI

Ayodhya, June 1

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday performed a ‘Shila Pujan’ of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple saying the temple would be a “symbol of people's belief”.

He laid the foundation of the sanctum sanctorum amidst chanting of mantras in the presence of the Ram temple trust, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and others.

"The temple will be symbol of people's belief. It will be a 'rashtra mandir' and its work will move forward at full speed.

"The 500-year old 'tadpan' (uneasiness) of devotees is going to end and we will have a temple here," Adityanath asserted.

Earlier, Maurya said the first phase of the Ram temple construction had been completed and the second phase would start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum.

"The construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase will start with the laying of the foundation stone by the chief minister,” he said.

The minister said it was “a day of great happiness” for the devotees of Lord Ram.