The CM reviewed work on rejuvenation of eight ‘kunds’ (ponds) and their conservation, operation, and maintenance under Ayodhya Vision 2047

Yogi Adityanath reviews development works in Ayodhya; eats meal at house of 'Dalit'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting the under construction site of Ram temple in Ayodhya. PTI

Ayodhya, May 6

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed various ongoing development schemes in Ayodhya and had a meal with a ‘Dalit’ at his house.

On his second visit to Ayodhya since being elected as UP CM a second time, Adityanath had a meal at the house of one Maniram, a Dalit, a government spokesman said here.

Adityanath after taking the meal also interacted with Maniram and his family which lives in the Dalit locality of Ayodhya.

He said ensuring social justice is the top-most priority of his government.

The CM had earlier had a meal of “khichdi” at the house of a Dalit worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Gorakhpur, the spokesman said.

While reviewing the development works worth around Rs 19 thousand crores in Ayodhya, he directed the officials, who showed him a presentation ‘Ayodhya Vision 2047’, to complete them within time with quality, the spokesman said.

The CM also instructed them to review the Ayodhya vision and development works every week at the district and divisional level, and every 15 days at the government level.

The CM termed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the proposed three paths for devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya as completely “impractical” and asked the Public Works Department and other officers to prepare the correct DPR.

Adityanath had also come to Ayodhya on April 1 to review the preparations for fair on Ram Navami.

The CM reviewed work on rejuvenation of eight ‘kunds’(ponds) and their conservation, operation, and maintenance under Ayodhya Vision 2047.

He also took stock of works on surface improvement at selected historical places in Ayodhya, restoration and conservation work through murals and artwork, and work on the Ramayana circuit theme.

He reviewed various other projects including the International Ram Katha Museum and Art Gallery, and four ‘Samagra Vidyalayas’ coming up in the district, said the spokesman.

Adityanath briefly met the seers and public representatives of Ayodhya, who had come to the circuit house, and called upon everyone to co-operate in the development of Ayodhya.

During his visit, the CM also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

