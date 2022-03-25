Yogi Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, oath today

New Delhi, March 24
Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of party’s central observer and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
We have Proved our mettle
We got two-thirds majority because of our hard work over the past five years. We have proved our mettle in the people’s court. Yogi Adityanath, BJP Leader
“We got two-thirds majority because of our hard work over the past five years. We have proved our mettle in the people’s court,” an emotional Adityanath said. He attributed the poll success to PM Narendra Modi’s mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikas”.
Shah attributed BJP’s “historic mandate” to “successful leadership of PM Modi and successful tenure of Yogi Adityanath”. “We elect the leader in a transparent manner,” he said, in an apparent jibe at the Congress.
Apart from leaders and high-profile industry heads, the list of invitees for the swearing-in ceremony on Friday includes all present and past BJP chief ministers, Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut and “The Kashmir Files” team. Yogi and his ministers are scheduled to take oath at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium at 4 pm tomorrow.
Yogi has invited probable ministers to breakfast. Those invited include Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, Shrikant Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, Brajesh Pathak, Jai Pratap Singh, Satish Mahana, Jitin Prasada and Suresh Khanna.
Sources say around 60 ministers may take oath tomorrow. Of them, 25-30 are likely to be new faces.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7