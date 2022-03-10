Yogi-Modi combination dominates Uttar Pradesh race as voters give a clue to 2024 general election

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh seems to be ahead in enough seats to hold onto power.

This means that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is set to keep control of the country’s most populous state with a big majority, clues stating the national mood before a 2024 General Election.

Uttar Pradesh is home to about a fifth of India's 1.35 billion people and sends the most legislators to parliament.

The BJP has long predicted it would retain the state because of policies such as free staples for the poor during the pandemic, a crackdown on crime, and its popularity among the Hindu majority reinforced by the construction of a temple on the site of a razed mosque.

The Aam Aadmi Party that governs the national capital territory of Delhi is headed for a landslide victory in Punjab, while the races are tight but in favour of the BJP in Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

For decades, Uttar Pradesh was a stronghold of the Congress but it has been unable to stem a slide in its popularity over recent years.

A win in Uttar Pradesh would be a seal of approval for Yogi Adityanath, who was surprisingly chosen as chief minister for the state five year ago and is seen as a future prime ministerial candidate for the BJP. With inputs from agencies