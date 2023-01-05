You can't insult a Hyderabadi by saying biryani is a south-Indian tiffin: Satya Nadella

PTI

Bengaluru, January 5

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had a disagreement with ChatGPT and the software apologised. All this over biryani.

ChatGPT is a popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot.

Nadella asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - idli, dosa and vada.

But among the options was biryani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth.

He told ChatGPT that he is a Hyderabadi and the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling biryani a south Indian 'tiffin'.

And according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry!"

And to keep the dialogue going, Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between idli and dosa over who was better.

To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue a part of a Shakespearean play.

Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.