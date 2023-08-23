'You have lived up to your name': PM Modi dials ISRO chief

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, August 23
After Chandrayaan-3’s success on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed ISRO chief S Somnath, hailing him for the historic achievement.
“Your name is Somnath and Somnath means Chandra (which means moon). Many congratulations to you and your entire team. Very soon I will be with you to congratulate you personally,” the PM was heard in a video of his conversation with Somnath from South Africa, where he is attending the 15th BRICS Summit.
चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पर पीएम मोदी ने जोहान्सबर्ग से @isro चीफ एस. सोमनाथ को फोन कर दी बधाई!#IndiaOnTheMoon pic.twitter.com/pCABDtZ0a1— BJP (@BJP4India) August 23, 2023
The unmanned Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon's south polar region at 6.04 PM on Wednesday, amid loud cheers by scientists as well as Indians across the country.
PM Modi, sources said, would land directly in Bengaluru on August 26 upon his return from the BRICS summit followed by a visit to Greece.
He will meet ISRO scientists at the ISRO centre on August 26 before returning to New Delhi.
Soon after the successful soft landing, the PM said, “Lives are blessed when you witness history being made. Such historic events become timeless memories in the journey of a nation.”
