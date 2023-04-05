You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

New Delhi, April 5
After being awarded the Padma Shri on Wednesday, Shah Rashid Ahmed Qadri from Karnataka’s Bidar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he had never expected to receive the Padma under the BJP rule.
“But you proved me wrong,” Qadri said after being presented the Padma by President Droupadi Murmu.
While meeting PM Qadri said he had expected to get the Padma under UPA rule and waited but never got one.
“I had not expected to get the honour under BJP rule but you proved me wrong,” he said.
Qadri has been feted for enriching the Bidri craft with new designs and patterns. Bidri originated in Bidar, Karnataka.
