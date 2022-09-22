Young Modi’s world vision in a diary note: ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, September 22
A young Narendra Modi maintained a personal diary where he wrote “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” as his world vision way back when he was taking his first steps in public life.
The diary entries, unveiled by Modi Archive, a platform that tracks the prime minister’s life and early days and journey, features his hand written notes and reveals his mind on a range of issues.
The diary entries were published on Twitter today to coincide with the International Day of Peace.
“The seeds of an international vision for harmony and unity being sown in a young mind..On #WorldPeaceDay here’s an excerpt from the diary of Narendra Modi, then a young BJP karyakarta.[Handwritten, Personal Diary] #InternationalDayOfPeace,” the Archive said in a social media post.
In the diary, a young Narendra Modi notes his vision as follows—“Our consciousness, the essence of our being is unity in diversity; our work culture is sacrifice reaps rewards; our work style is may God protect and nurture us all; my aspiration is to dedicate this life to the nation, as this life is not mine.”
Only two days ago French President Emmanuel Macron while addressing the UNGA said PM Modi was right when he noted that this was not the time for war or for revenge against the West or for opposing West against the East.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...