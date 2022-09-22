Young Modi’s world vision in a diary note: ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 22

A young Narendra Modi maintained a personal diary where he wrote “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” as his world vision way back when he was taking his first steps in public life.

The diary entries, unveiled by Modi Archive, a platform that tracks the prime minister’s life and early days and journey, features his hand written notes and reveals his mind on a range of issues.

The diary entries were published on Twitter today to coincide with the International Day of Peace.

“The seeds of an international vision for harmony and unity being sown in a young mind..On #WorldPeaceDay here’s an excerpt from the diary of Narendra Modi, then a young BJP karyakarta.[Handwritten, Personal Diary] #InternationalDayOfPeace,” the Archive said in a social media post.

In the diary, a young Narendra Modi notes his vision as follows—“Our consciousness, the essence of our being is unity in diversity; our work culture is sacrifice reaps rewards; our work style is may God protect and nurture us all; my aspiration is to dedicate this life to the nation, as this life is not mine.”

Only two days ago French President Emmanuel Macron while addressing the UNGA said PM Modi was right when he noted that this was not the time for war or for revenge against the West or for opposing West against the East.