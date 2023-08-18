 ‘Your caste is known to your neighbours’: Supreme Court on Bihar caste survey : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • ‘Your caste is known to your neighbours’: Supreme Court on Bihar caste survey

‘Your caste is known to your neighbours’: Supreme Court on Bihar caste survey

Petitioners allege violation of right to privacy; say there’s no law authorizing the Bihar Government to collect data that’s covered under privacy

‘Your caste is known to your neighbours’: Supreme Court on Bihar caste survey

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 18

The Supreme Court on Friday said it wouldn’t stay the publication of results of a caste survey being conducted by the Bihar Government in the state results unless a prima facie case is made out for it.

"We are not going to stay anything unless there is a prima facie case... the exercise has already been completed ... there is a judgment in their (State's) favour," a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, posting the matter for further hearing on August 21.

During the hearing, the Bench said only cumulative figures were released to the public through the survey, not individual details of caste.

It also commented on the malaise of the caste system in Bihar. "Your caste is known to your neighbours. In Bihar, unfortunately, it‘s true. In Delhi, we don't know," Justice Khanna remarked.

'Ek Soch Ek Paryas – an NGO and Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar have challenged the August 1 verdict of the Patna High Court upholding the June 6, 2022 notification for caste survey. It was actually a census which in terms of the constitutional mandate, only the Union Government was empowered to conduct, they contended.

On behalf of one of the petitioners, senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan contended no one could be compelled to disclose such details.

“How can anyone be compelled to disclose their religion, gender, or monthly income? Please look at the form, the only thing voluntary (to submit) is Aadhar ... The question is: can somebody be compelled to give these details without a law?" Vaidyanathan wondered.

"A law cannot be an executive notification…it has to be a statutory law," Vaidyanathan said, citing the 2017 Constitution Bench ruling in the Puttaswamy case that declared the right to privacy a fundamental right.

Maintaining that the right to privacy can be restricted only on the basis of a statutory law that’s fair and reasonable and has a legitimate object, Vaidyanathan submitted that there was no such law to support the caste survey in Bihar.

The Patna High Court had on August 1 rejected petitions challenging the caste survey, saying, “We find the action of the state to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence, with the legitimate aim of providing development with justice.”

A day after the high court’s verdict holding the caste survey as ''valid'', Nitish Kumar Government had suspended all ongoing training programmes for teachers and asked them to complete the survey at the earliest.

The first phase of the exercise was completed on January 21. Around 15,000 officials, including enumerators and observers, had been assigned various responsibilities for the door-to-door survey which will cost around Rs 500 crore.

#Bihar #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex in Shimla 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Rumour by imam triggered clashes at Nalhar: SIT probe

3
Punjab

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London's Southall

4
Himachal

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

5
Haryana

4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

6
Himachal

National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability

7
Haryana

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

8
Punjab

‘Pathis’ protest against SGPC

9
Nation

Mumbai most expensive city to live in India, guess which one is most affordable

10
Punjab

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

The Lander Module will be lowered to an orbit for soft landi...

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

Haryana justifies numbers by claiming Nuh is essentially a M...

Shimla girl swallows packet of ‘chitta’; police engage doctors who take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...

Desperate measure: Kota admin orders ‘anti-suicide device’ on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

Twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have...


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs in Chandigarh

'Bandi Singhs' case: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement inside Panjab University campus: NAAC

Shraddha Walkar murder: Father denies beating his wife, says not aware of daughter consuming LSD

Shraddha Walkar murder: Father denies beating his wife, says not aware of daughter consuming LSD

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Honour killing in Gurugram: Married woman strangled to death by parents, brother

SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid’s plea seeking bail in UAPA case

Alliance or no alliance, Congress will strengthen itself in all 7 seats in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day