Your goal is to make country self-reliant: PM Modi to IAS trainees

New Delhi, March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked trainee officers at Mussoorie’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration to never lose sight of the biggest goal of evolving India into a modern and self-reliant country. He said the young officers will steer India into its 100th year of its Independence.

Besides developing itself, India has to play a bigger role in the new world order emerging post-Covid pandemic, he said at the valedictory session of the 96th Common Foundation Course of the institute.

“I have interacted with several batches of civil services trainees, but your batch is special because you have done it in the year when India completes 75 years of Independence. When the country completes 100 years of its Independence you will be in service,” the PM said.

Asking probationers to never let go their sense of service and duty, Modi said the country has to take the motto of reform, perform and transform to the next level.

“When you go in the field, you should not hesitate in taking a decision that you think might make a difference in the life of the man standing on the lowest rung of the social ladder,” he added.

Before his address, Modi inaugurated a new sports complex at the academy besides dedicating to the nation a revamped Happy Valley Outdoor Complex.

