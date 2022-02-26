Your vote is the ticket to your job: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the people of Amethi to vote for jobs and prosperity, not for caste and religion.

Addressing a gathering at Jagdishpur in Amethi parliamentary constituency, Rahul said, “The ticket to get a job is in your own hands. When you go to the polling booth to vote, that vote is a ticket to employment. But sadly you sometimes vote on the basis of religion and sometimes on the basis of caste. You never vote for your own bright future, you just don’t.”

The Gandhi siblings — Rahul and Priyanka Vadra — asked the voters if they had got any employment, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 General Election campaign.

“The promise made was for two crore jobs. Have any of you got any job?” Rahul asked the voters, with many replying in the negative. —

#amethi #priyanka gandhi #rahul gandhi