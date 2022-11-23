Youth catalysts in nation's growth: PM hands over 71K govt job letters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the 71,000 new central government recruits to remain lifelong learners and build capacities to serve the country better.

Distributing 71,000 appointment letters in a virtual mode under the ongoing Rozgar Melas that seek to fill all central government vacancies by 2023 and provide 10 lakh jobs, the PM said he personally never let the student in him die.

“I have never allowed the student in me die. I learn from everyone, from everything,” the PM said after launching the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for new the appointees.

Noting that the government was working in the mission mode to provide government jobs, the PM said, “Rozgar Mela seeks to empower youth and make them catalysts in national development.”

He said experts around the world were now optimistic about India’s growth trajectory and possibilities of new jobs in both government and private sectors were continuously increasing.

“More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for the youth in their own cities and villages,” the PM said. Noting that Covid and the Ukraine-Russia war had created a challenge for the youth, the PM added, “As per experts, India has become a major force in the service sector and soon, it will be the manufacturing hub of the world too. The Production Linked Incentive scheme is likely to create 60 lakh jobs.”

Describing himself and government employees as colleagues and co-travellers on the path of making India a developed nation, the PM said several UTs and states would keep organising job fairs from time to time.

Appointment letters were today given to youth in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh.

Goa and Tripura will hold similar fairs soon.

The Prime Minister credited the double-engine governments for the feat and assured that such employment fairs would be organised from time to time to empower the youth of India. Hailing India’s demographic strength, the PM urged new recruits to be representatives of the central government and asked them to understand their role and duties well. The PM asked recruits to make most of Karamyogi Prarambh, designed for government employees. In October, the PM had handed over 75,000 appointment letters to government recruits in the first part of the Rozgar Mela.