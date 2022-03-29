Youth Congress protests outside Petroleum Ministry

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists staged a protest outside the Union Petroleum Ministry here on Tuesday against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

IYC president Srinivas BV posted a video of the protest on his official Twitter handle.

In the video, the protesters are seen performing a mock funeral as they carry an LPG cylinder. The protesters also raised slogans against the central government.

"The protesters carried an empty cylinder in a symbolic way to bring attention towards rising fuel prices," said Indian Youth Congress's National Media Incharge Rahul Rao.

Petrol prices in the national capital as well as most state capitals crossed Rs 100 a litre mark as its rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and that of diesel by 70 paise on Tuesday, taking the total increase since last week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre against Rs 99.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47.

A senior police officer said that no one was detained during the protest. The IYC national president said the burden of inflation is increasing continuously on the people.

"Whatever reason the government may give regarding inflation, but every citizen of the country knows the real reason. The public fails to understand that when the price of crude oil has decreased by about 26.42 per cent in the international market, then rates of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously in the country," he said.